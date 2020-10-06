StockMarketWire.com - Security company G4S said it had won a £300 million contract to operate a new British prison in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.

The company had won the 10-year contract for HM Prison Five Wells after a competitive bidding process.

G4S said the new-generation category C facility would be run with a strong focus on rehabilitation in order to break the cycle of reoffending.

Mobilisation preparations were now underway and the 1,680-person facility iwasscheduled to commence operations in early 2022.

G4S said it would create around 700 new jobs to manage and operate the contract.


