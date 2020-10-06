StockMarketWire.com - Education software provider Tribal said it had won a £2 million contract from Arden University to provide a student management system.
The five-year contract included annual recurring revenues of about £175,000 per year.
There was an option to extend for an additional two years and then extend for a further two years beyond that.
'The contract with Arden University is strategically significant as it is the third full system deal Tribal has closed this year and shows the continuing momentum in this part of the business,' the company said.
At 2:50pm: [LON:TRB] Tribal Group PLC share price was +1.75p at 62.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
