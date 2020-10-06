StockMarketWire.com - Renewable energy supplier Good Energy said it had launched what it claimed to be the UK's first dedicated heat pump tariff.
The tariff had been designed to support customers taking advantage of the new Green Homes Grant, a government scheme which offers homeowners up to £5,000 to install low-carbon and energy efficient improvements.
The £2 billion scheme opened on 30 September and closes on 31 March.
Good Energy's said the tariff offered low rates and a zero standing charge over the winter months.
'This will help customers pay less to heat their home at a time of year they use their heat pump most intensively,' the company said.
'During the summer months customers will pay a unit rate and a standing charge similar to Good Energy's existing standard variable tariff.'
Separately, Good Energy said its Zap-Map subsidiary had completed a nationwide rollout of an innovative electric vehicle charging payment service with launch partner Engenie.
At 2:56pm: [LON:GOOD] Good Energy Group Plc share price was +3p at 168p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: