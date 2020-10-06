FTSE 100 Rolls-Royce Holdings 144.60 +17.18% International Consolidated Airlines 97.93 +6.98% Whitbread 2287.00 +4.48% Barclays 103.61 +4.18% Intercontinental Hotels Group 4248.00 +4.17% Ocado Group 2521.00 -5.51% Rentokil Initial 520.00 -4.20% Croda International 6137.00 -2.99% Intertek Group 6236.00 -2.65% London Stock Exchange Group 8981.00 -2.55% FTSE 250 Watches Of Switzerland Group 409.50 +22.79% Cineworld Group 27.71 +9.96% Wh Smith 1027.50 +9.19% Tui AG 311.00 +8.67% Easyjet 541.20 +8.20% Ig Group Holdings 796.50 -3.45% Cmc Markets 343.75 -3.03% Morgan Sindall Group 1184.00 -2.95% Softcat 1156.00 -2.61% Rank Group 93.65 -2.55% FTSE 350 Watches Of Switzerland Group 409.50 +22.79% Rolls-Royce Holdings 144.60 +17.18% Cineworld Group 27.71 +9.96% Wh Smith 1027.50 +9.19% Tui AG 311.00 +8.67% Ocado Group 2521.00 -5.51% Rentokil Initial 520.00 -4.20% Ig Group Holdings 796.50 -3.45% Cmc Markets 343.75 -3.03% Croda International 6137.00 -2.99% AIM Borders & Southern Petroleum 0.90 +33.83% Rockhopper Exploration 6.41 +32.16% Rockfire Resources Ord 0.1p 1.13 +29.14% Bacanora Minerals Ord Npv (di) 33.00 +22.22% Mobile Streams 0.29 +18.37% ProPhotonix Limited (DI) 4.75 -29.63% Aminex 0.42 -13.97% Alba Mineral Resources 0.36 -13.88% Active Energy Group 0.50 -13.04% Concepta 0.80 -11.11% Overall Market Borders & Southern Petroleum 0.90 +33.83% Rockhopper Exploration 6.41 +32.16% Rockfire Resources Ord 0.1p 1.13 +29.14% Watches Of Switzerland Group 409.50 +22.79% Bacanora Minerals Ord Npv (di) 33.00 +22.22% ProPhotonix Limited (DI) 4.75 -29.63% Worldsec 2.00 -20.00% Aminex 0.42 -13.97% Alba Mineral Resources 0.36 -13.88% Active Energy Group 0.50 -13.04%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 15:00
