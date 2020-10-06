StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     144.60      +17.18%
International Consolidated Airlines       97.93       +6.98%
Whitbread                               2287.00       +4.48%
Barclays                                 103.61       +4.18%
Intercontinental Hotels Group           4248.00       +4.17%
Ocado Group                             2521.00       -5.51%
Rentokil Initial                         520.00       -4.20%
Croda International                     6137.00       -2.99%
Intertek Group                          6236.00       -2.65%
London Stock Exchange Group             8981.00       -2.55%

FTSE 250
Watches Of Switzerland Group             409.50      +22.79%
Cineworld Group                           27.71       +9.96%
Wh Smith                                1027.50       +9.19%
Tui AG                                   311.00       +8.67%
Easyjet                                  541.20       +8.20%
Ig Group Holdings                        796.50       -3.45%
Cmc Markets                              343.75       -3.03%
Morgan Sindall Group                    1184.00       -2.95%
Softcat                                 1156.00       -2.61%
Rank Group                                93.65       -2.55%

FTSE 350
Watches Of Switzerland Group             409.50      +22.79%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     144.60      +17.18%
Cineworld Group                           27.71       +9.96%
Wh Smith                                1027.50       +9.19%
Tui AG                                   311.00       +8.67%
Ocado Group                             2521.00       -5.51%
Rentokil Initial                         520.00       -4.20%
Ig Group Holdings                        796.50       -3.45%
Cmc Markets                              343.75       -3.03%
Croda International                     6137.00       -2.99%

AIM
Borders & Southern Petroleum               0.90      +33.83%
Rockhopper Exploration                     6.41      +32.16%
Rockfire Resources  Ord 0.1p               1.13      +29.14%
Bacanora Minerals  Ord Npv (di)           33.00      +22.22%
Mobile Streams                             0.29      +18.37%
ProPhotonix Limited (DI)                   4.75      -29.63%
Aminex                                     0.42      -13.97%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.36      -13.88%
Active Energy Group                        0.50      -13.04%
Concepta                                   0.80      -11.11%

Overall Market
Borders & Southern Petroleum               0.90      +33.83%
Rockhopper Exploration                     6.41      +32.16%
Rockfire Resources  Ord 0.1p               1.13      +29.14%
Watches Of Switzerland Group             409.50      +22.79%
Bacanora Minerals  Ord Npv (di)           33.00      +22.22%
ProPhotonix Limited (DI)                   4.75      -29.63%
Worldsec                                   2.00      -20.00%
Aminex                                     0.42      -13.97%
Alba Mineral Resources                     0.36      -13.88%
Active Energy Group                        0.50      -13.04%