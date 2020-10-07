StockMarketWire.com - Cruise operator Carnival said its luxury cruise line Seabourn would cancel upcoming sailings for three cruise ships in its fleet into spring 2021, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
Seabourn Odyssey, Seabourn Ovation, Seabourn Encore, would pause operations through January 15, April 18 and May 28, respectively, the company said.
'The decision to cancel additional voyages is a proactive action to deal with the circumstances continuing to evolve from the global response to the COVID-19 situation,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
