StockMarketWire.com - Security company G4S urged shareholders to dismiss GardaWorld Security's 190p a share takover offer.
G4S said the offer, which was tabled on 1 September, 'significantly' undervalued the company and its prospects.
On 6 October, Garda World Security said in statement that G4S was 'very badly run,' and insisted the 'business needs a new owner.'
G4S said the assertions were 'misleading' and said GardaWorld's focus was 'on legacy issues, which are now substantially resolved.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: