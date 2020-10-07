StockMarketWire.com - Security company G4S urged shareholders to dismiss GardaWorld Security's 190p a share takover offer.

G4S said the offer, which was tabled on 1 September, 'significantly' undervalued the company and its prospects.

On 6 October, Garda World Security said in statement that G4S was 'very badly run,' and insisted the 'business needs a new owner.'

G4S said the assertions were 'misleading' and said GardaWorld's focus was 'on legacy issues, which are now substantially resolved.'

