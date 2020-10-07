StockMarketWire.com - Inkjet printing technology group Xaar said it had been the victim of a cyber attack that involved unauthorised access to its computer systems.
Xaar said it had contained the incident and not experienced any impact to business operations.
'To date there is no evidence that any data has been extracted,' the company said.
'We will continue to work with our cyber security experts on a safe recovery of all systems, applications and data from our disaster recovery back-up.'
'We will complete this recovery as quickly as possible to minimise any potential impact on our business.'
Xaar said it had notified regulators and law enforcement agencies including the Information Commissioner's Office and the National Cyber Security Centre.
At 8:07am: [LON:XAR] Xaar PLC share price was -4p at 130.5p
