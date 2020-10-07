StockMarketWire.com - Oil producer Tullow Oil said it had completed a redetermination of a $1.8 billion reserve-based loans credit facility with its banking syndicate.
The company said that, as a result, it retained around $500 million of liquidity headroom at the start of the fourth quarter, which was 'appropriate given Tullow's capital commitments'.
The next redetermination would commence following Tullow's capital markets day scheduled for 25 November and was expected to be completed in January.
At 8:57am: [LON:TLW] Tullow Oil PLC share price was -0.97p at 16.67p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: