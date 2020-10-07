StockMarketWire.com - Argentina-focused oil company President Energy said a new development well at its Rio Negro operations had encountered natural gas as expected.
The LB-1001 well, drilled down to 1,700 metres on time and on budget, encountered 54 metres of net gas pay over six formations, with overall good permeability and porosity.
President Energy said logging results were in line with pre-drill estimates for reserves and production potential.
The drilling rig was now moving to the next well, with a workover rig due to come AND complete the well shortly.
'Subject to successful testing the well is expected to be on production by the end of next month,' the company said.
