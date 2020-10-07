StockMarketWire.com - People-screening technology provider Thruvision said it had achieved break-even at the operating earnings level in the first half, despite a slight fall in revenue.
Revenue for the six months through September had fallen to £4.7 million, down from £4.8 million year-on-year, with a steady gross margin of 48%.
Break-even would be achieved at the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation level, for the first time for the half year.
'Despite the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic and limited activity from early March to mid-June, the group had a strong second quarter,' Thruvision said.
'Our customs and profit protection sectors held up well despite the coronavirus impact although our aviation sector was inevitably badly affected.'
In the first half, the company received orders from eight new and six existing customers.
Cash at 30 September was £5.0 million and was expected to improve materially during October when a US federal government payment falls due, bringing cash to levels seen in the prior year.
