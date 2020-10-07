StockMarketWire.com - Mobile gaming content creator Gaming Realms said it had signed a multi-year licensing agreement with NetEnt to develop Slingo games.
NetEnt is a provider of gaming solutions to online casino operators.
Under the terms of the agreement, Gaming Realms would have the right to license NetEnt's slot brand, Starburst, to create a contemporary gaming experience that combines both Gaming Realms' Slingo genre and the features of the Starburst slot game, the company said.
The first game to be launched would be Slingo Starburst and be distributed to the online Real Money Gaming market in early 2021.
