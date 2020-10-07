StockMarketWire.com - Specialist asset manager Mercia Asset Management said it had contributed £0.5 million to a £2.1 million syndicated investment secured by portfolio company Warwick Acoustics.
One of Mercia's earliest investments, Warwick Acoustics developed audio products for the automotive and the personal and studio headphone markets.
Warwick Acoustics also had recently won a £0.4 million government grant from Innovate UK, in conjunction with the University of Warwick.
At 9:57am: [LON:MERC] Mercia Technologies Plc share price was 0p at 21p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: