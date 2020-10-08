CA
09/10/2020 13:30 Labour force survey
CN
09/10/2020 04:15 Services PMI
EU
12/10/2020 12:00 ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks at a Governor Talk virtual meeting
FR
09/10/2020 07:45 Industrial production index
IT
09/10/2020 09:00 Industrial production
JP
09/10/2020 00:30 Household Spending
12/10/2020 00:50 Orders received for machinery
12/10/2020 07:00 Preliminary machine tool orders
UK
09/10/2020 00:01 British Retail Consortium and ShopperTrak footfall monitor
09/10/2020 07:00 Monthly GDP estimates
09/10/2020 07:00 UK trade
09/10/2020 07:00 Index of production
09/10/2020 07:00 Index of services
09/10/2020 12:30 NIESR monthly GDP tracker
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com