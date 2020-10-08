StockMarketWire.com - Pest control group Rentokil Initial has announced the issue of a €800 million eight-year bond, priced at 0.50%, which is its lowest ever coupon.
The company said the issue will refinance the €350 million 3.25% bond which is due to mature in October 2021, and will be used for 'general corporate purposes'.
Rentokil Initial has issued the eight-year bond under the terms of its medium-term note programme.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: