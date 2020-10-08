StockMarketWire.com - Digital identity services provider Intercede said first-half revenues were expected to be approximately 9% higher than last year, in lien with expectations, the company said.
The revenue growth reflected orders received from both new and existing customers resulting in revenues of £4.8m, up from £4.4m.
The company said continued tight cost control had resulted in a positive operating cashflow during the period.
Cash balances stood at £8.1m compared to £4.8m as at 31 March 2020.
In a separate statement, the company said it had joined the faster identity online alliance, or FIDO, extending its MyID software platform to manage FIDO as well as PKI based strong authentication.
'Our next version of MyID will provide fully compliant FIDO authentication services, combined with the issuance, policy and lifecycle management capabilities of the MyID platform,' the company said.
At 8:28am: [LON:IGP] Intercede Group PLC share price was +7p at 77p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
