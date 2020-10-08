StockMarketWire.com - Hummingbird Resources said it planned to carry out a mineral resource update at its Yanfolila operations, located in southern Mali, as drilling at the site neared completion.
The results had been positive in confirming improved 'confidence in the mineral resource grade, overall geology and further extending the known depths of mineralisation below the current shallow pit design,' the company said.
The company added that 2,000 sample assays were still outstanding and once received, the company intended to update the mineral resource estimate for Sanioumale West open pit.
Once this year's exploration and drilling programme was complete, the company planned to conduct a mineral resource update and would provide progress updates in due course, it added.
At 9:25am: [LON:HUM] Hummingbird Resources share price was +1.25p at 38.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: