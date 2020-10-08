StockMarketWire.com - Property investor CLS said it had collected 89% of rent in the fourth quarter of the year and reported a fall in vacancy following the sale of Albert-Einstein-Ring in Germany.
By close on 7 October 2020, the company received 89% of contractual rents due or 92% taking into account those tenants it was supporting, compared with 94% of rents collected by the same date last year.
As expected, vacancy had decreased slightly from 30 June 2020 to 5.0%, driven by the sale of Albert-Einstein-Ring in Germany, which had high vacancy, though this was somewhat offset by recent lease expiries across the portfolio.
For the third quarter of 2020, meanwhile, the company collected 98% of rents due, just below the 99% collection last year, but an increase of 3% since its half-yearly results released on 12 August, and 12% higher since its 8 July 2020 trading update
Overall, for the first three quarters of 2020, the company had received 99% of contractual rents, up from 98% last year.
At 9:32am: [LON:CLI] Cls Holdings PLC share price was -0.75p at 204.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
