StockMarketWire.com - Tool hiring company HSS Hire reported wider first-half losses as revenue fell by more than a fifth as the pandemic and resulting lockdowns hurt demand in its services business.
For the six months ended 30 June, pre-tax losses widened to £12.9 million, from £12.5 million year-on-year, as revenue fell 22% to £125.8 million.
'This year on year performance mainly reflects the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns in the UK and Ireland,' the company said.
At 9:46am: [LON:HSS] HSS Hire Grp Plc share price was +0.55p at 20.5p
