Consumer law marketing company NAHL said it has received the resignation of the non-executive chair Caroline Brown.
She will step down as a non-executive director and chair of the nomination committee, and will leave the board with immediate effect.
The board of NAHL has confirmed that Tim Aspinall, currently the senior independent director of the group, will assume the role of non-executive chair and Gillian Kent, currently non-executive director and chair of the remuneration committee, will chair the nomination committee with immediate effect.
NAHL said that further to its announcement on 23 September 2020 that the board had received a preliminary approach from Frenkel Topping setting out a proposal for an all-share combination through the acquisition of NAHL's entire issued and to be issued share capital, the board of NAHL confirms it is in preliminary discussions with Frenkel Topping regarding the proposal and that a further announcement will be made in due course.
