StockMarketWire.com - Outsourcing group Serco said it had issued $200 million (£154 million) of corporate bonds in the US, the first time it had tapped its private placement market in more than seven years.
The US loan notes had maturities of five, seven, 10 and 12 years, with a weighted average maturity of nearly eight years.
The financing was completed in advance of existing US private placement debt maturing in 2021.
The average interest rate on the new loan notes was fixed at 3.6%, compared to a blended rate of 5.3% for the existing notes.
'A strong capital structure is essential in providing a base for the ongoing execution of our strategy,' Serco said.
'We are therefore pleased to be able to secure long term debt at attractive interest rates.'
'This is the first time Serco has accessed the US private placement market in more than seven years and was possible due to our low financial leverage and resilient business model.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: