StockMarketWire.com - Bus and rail company Stagecoach said the Covid-19 crisis was still hurting its performance, with regional bus operations particularly affected by a drop off in passenger demand.
In a trading update for the financial year through to 1 May 2021, the company said its outlook was unchanged from when it released its full-year results in July.
On the positive side, it said passenger demand in its regional bus business had been steadily recovering since April as Covid-related restrictions were relaxed.
Commercial revenues in that business had returned to around 50-60% of the prior-year levels, with operating vehicle mileage now in excess of 93% of prior-year levels.
'The recent government announcements to impose further restrictions may discourage public transport use in the short-term,' Stagecoach said.
'We are grateful for the measures put in place by the respective governments in England, Scotland and Wales, and by our local authority partners, to protect the continuity of local bus services throughout this period.'
Bus support grants were still coming in from the UK government and Stagecoach said it expected to continue to generate positive earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in the division and 'avoid significant operating losses'.
At the London bus operations, meanwhile, the company said was pleased with that division's 'strong operational and financial performance'.
Profitability in that business, Stagecoach said, was expected to be 'broadly consistent' year-on-year.
As for the rail business, the company said its was making positive progress unwinding the affairs of its former train operating companies.
'Similar to our local regional bus businesses, our ongoing Sheffield Supertram business is receiving government payments for continuing the essential tram services it provides,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: