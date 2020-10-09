StockMarketWire.com - Investment manager Premier Miton said its assets under management pushed 4% higher in the fourth quarter of its financial year.

AuM at the end of September was £10.6 billion, up from £10.3 billion at the end of June.

'The Group saw a return to net positive flows in August and September reflecting a combination of continued inflows across a number of the single strategy funds along with early traction for the new fixed income team,' chief executive Mike O'Shea said.




