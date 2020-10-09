StockMarketWire.com - Agriculture company Dekel Agri-Vision reported a rise in third-quarter production after a strong showing in September. For the three month period ended 30 September 2020, crude palm oil, or CPO, production rose 9.94% year-on-year, with September production up 54.3% from a year earlier.
The uptick in production for September followed a 36% increase in fresh fruit bunches delivered to the mill for processing.
The 20.67% increase seen in CPO prices to €550 per tonne in Q3 2020 from a year earlier, was offset by lower volumes sold of 5,278 tonnes of CPO sold, compared with 7,138 tonnes a year earlier.
The next peak palm oil harvest season [is] due to commence in January 2021 and the commissioning of our large scale cashew processing project at Tiebissou [is] expected in Q2 2021,' the company said
