StockMarketWire.com - Real estate group Land Securities said it 62% of rent due on the 29 September was paid within five working days, down from 95% in the prior-year period.
The amount outstanding included £9m related to customers who had withheld payment pending documentation of agreed concessions, the company said.
At 8:29am: [LON:LAND] Land Securities Group PLC share price was +18.6p at 570.2p
