StockMarketWire.com - Medical devices group RUA Life Sciences said its vascular subsidiary had made further commercial and regulator process towards the launch of sealed cardiovascular grafts and patches.
RUA said it expected a data package for a 510k submission to the US Food and Drug Administration to be submitted early in the second quarter of 2021.
The company had in August achieved design freeze on its vascular graft products.
The grafts had been planted on animals as part of a long-term trial without incident and the animals had recovered well, the company said.
'Good progress has also been made on commercialising the product development work successfully undertaken by the company's R&D team,' RUA added.
'The route to market is anticipated to be through a combination of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreements and distribution agreements.'
'RUA has been engaged with the medical device industry for some time with regards to potential OEM agreements.'
'These discussions are developing at pace and have now progressed to sharing volume data and requests for quotations.'
At 2:47pm: [LON:RUA] share price was +15p at 147.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: