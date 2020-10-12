Interim Result
13/10/2020 Onthemarket PLC (OTMP)
13/10/2020 French Connection Group PLC (FCCN)
13/10/2020 Lidco Group PLC (LID)
14/10/2020 Walker Greenbank PLC (WGB)
14/10/2020 Angling Direct PLC (ANG)
14/10/2020 Asa International Group PLC (ASAI)
15/10/2020 Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
15/10/2020 Allied Minds PLC (ALM)
19/10/2020 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
20/10/2020 Tp Group PLC (TPG)
20/10/2020 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RB.)
20/10/2020 Mcbride PLC (MCB)
Final Result
13/10/2020 Essensys PLC (ESYS)
13/10/2020 Nanoco Group PLC (NANO)
13/10/2020 Netcall PLC (NET)
14/10/2020 Mj Hudson Group PLC (MJH)
14/10/2020 Applied Graphene Materials PLC (AGM)
14/10/2020 Asos PLC (ASC)
14/10/2020 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)
16/10/2020 Scancell Holdings PLC (SCLP)
16/10/2020 Wetherspoon ( J.D.) PLC (JDW)
19/10/2020 Tristel PLC (TSTL)
20/10/2020 Softcat PLC (SCT)
20/10/2020 Bellway PLC (BWY)
AGM / EGM
13/10/2020 Newmark Security PLC (NWT)
13/10/2020 APQ Global Ltd (APQ)
14/10/2020 Tlou Energy Limited (TLOU)
14/10/2020 Diverse Income Trust (The) PLC (DIVI)
14/10/2020 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
14/10/2020 Primorus Investments PLC (PRIM)
14/10/2020 Barratt Developments PLC (BDEV)
15/10/2020 Bhp Group PLC (BHP)
16/10/2020 Tungsten Corporation PLC (TUNG)
16/10/2020 Metals Exploration PLC (MTL)
16/10/2020 K3 Capital Group PLC (K3C)
16/10/2020 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
16/10/2020 Loungers PLC (LGRS)
19/10/2020 Mattioli Woods PLC (MTW)
19/10/2020 City Of London Investment Group PLC (CLIG)
20/10/2020 Thor Mining PLC (THR)
20/10/2020 Ncc Group PLC (NCC)
Trading Statement
13/10/2020 Quadrise Fuels International PLC (QFI)
14/10/2020 Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (ARBB)
14/10/2020 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
15/10/2020 Mediclinic International PLC (MDC)
15/10/2020 Norcros PLC (NXR)
15/10/2020 Mondi PLC (MNDI)
15/10/2020 Hays PLC (HAS)
15/10/2020 Countryside Properties PLC (CSP)
15/10/2020 Dunelm Group PLC (DNLM)
15/10/2020 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)
15/10/2020 Rathbone Brothers PLC (RAT)
16/10/2020 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)
19/10/2020 Record PLC (REC)
20/10/2020 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
20/10/2020 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
20/10/2020 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
Ex-Dividend
14/10/2020 Assura PLC (AGR)
15/10/2020 Gamesys Group PLC (GYS)
15/10/2020 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
15/10/2020 Perpetual Income And Growth Investment Trust PLC (PLI)
15/10/2020 M.P. Evans Group PLC (MPE)
15/10/2020 Kerry Group PLC (KYGA)
15/10/2020 Manchester & London Investment Trust PLC (MNL)
15/10/2020 Tclarke PLC (CTO)
15/10/2020 Spectris PLC (SXS)
15/10/2020 Tesco PLC (TSCO)
15/10/2020 Air Partner PLC (AIR)
15/10/2020 Convatec Group PLC (CTEC)
15/10/2020 Bunzl PLC (BNZL)
15/10/2020 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
16/10/2020 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
16/10/2020 Palace Capital PLC (PCA)
16/10/2020 Sanne Group PLC (SNN)
16/10/2020 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (HL.)
16/10/2020 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)
16/10/2020 Avast PLC (AVST)
16/10/2020 Artemis Alpha Trust PLC (ATS)
16/10/2020 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
16/10/2020 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)
16/10/2020 Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (JGC)
16/10/2020 Jpmorgan European Investment Trust PLC (JETI)
16/10/2020 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com