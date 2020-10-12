StockMarketWire.com - Engineering and industrial software group Aveva said it expected to report first-half revenue 'broadly' in line with its expectations.
The company said it expected to report revenue of about £333 million for the first half of fiscal 2021.
The performance would reflect an increased FX translation headwind and two medium-sized subscription deals slipping from the second quarter into the third.
Looking ahead, Aveva kept its outlook for the full year unchanged.
In a separate statement, the company said it had completed the syndication of a £250 million revolving credit facility with HSBC and Santander joining J.P. Morgan, Barclays and BNP Paribas as providers of the facility.
The company said its proposed $900 million term loan would not now proceed to syndication, but rather be provided directly to Aveva by Schneider Electric.
The loan would still have a 3-year term and be pre-payable at any time without penalty, in whole or in part, at Aveva's option.
The timetable for the proposed acquisition of OSIsoft and launch of the proposed rights issue, expected in early November 2020, remained on track.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
