StockMarketWire.com - Cake retailer Cake Box reported a fall in first-half revenue, owing to the impact of store closures amid the lockdown, but said pre-pandemic momentum had resumed as Covid-19 restrictions eased.
For the full six month period, including the six weeks of closure, revenue slipped to £8.6m from £8.8m.
For the 20 weeks to 30 September 2020, following the reopening of stores, revenue rose to £8.6 million from £6.6 million with like-for-like sales up 12.1% over the same period.
'The company has continued to see an ongoing benefit from the launch of its delivery service through takeaway platforms including Uber Eats, Just Eat and Deliveroo, with online sales increasing 81% compared to the same period last year,' Cake Box said.
Six new franchise stores were added to the group's estate during the half year, bringing the total number of stores to 139.
'We have received a record number of new store applications, giving us confidence that the momentum in our national rollout will return to pre-COVID levels,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: