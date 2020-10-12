StockMarketWire.com - Oil services group Petrofac said chief executive Ayman Asfari would retire at the end of the year to focus on his family, health and charitable interests.
Sami Iskander would join the company as deputy CEO on 1 November and assume the top job on 1 January following a short transition period.
Iskander was executive vice president for Shell's upstream joint ventures business between 2016 and 2019.
Asfari would become a non-executive director of the company.
'I have been planning my retirement for a number of years after a long career at Petrofac and in the industry,' Asfari said.
'There is never a perfect moment to step down, and it has been a difficult decision for me to make. However, I have decided now is the time to hand over the day-to-day running of the company to fresh leadership.'
