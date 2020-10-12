StockMarketWire.com - Bus and rail company National Express said it had appointed Ignacio Garat as as its chief executive, to replace current interim CEO Chris Davies.
Garat was most recently senior vice president Southern Europe, France and Benelux operations for FedEx.
David would remain as the company's finance director.
'Ignacio has the extensive international operational and strategic experience to lead National Express Group through the challenges presented by the pandemic, as well as the significant future opportunities that exist,' chairman John Armitt said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
