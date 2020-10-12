StockMarketWire.com - Logistics company Eddie Stobart Logistics said its 49% owned associate GreenWhiteStar Acquisitions had swung to positive underlying core earnings in its fiscal first half of the year.
GreenWhiteStar Acquisitions, the holding company of the Eddie Stobart, iForce, The Pallet Network and The Logistics People businesses, said first-half underlying earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, rose 363.5% to £16.6 million and revenue fell 1.1% to £416.5 million year-on-year.
Eddie Stobart, meanwhile, reported underlying EBITDA of £6.5 million.
The company attributed the increased profitability to existing and new customers replacing revenue from exited loss-making contracts.
Underlying EBITDA in excess of £33m and reduction in net debt was expected for the year to 30 November 2020, the company said.
At 8:48am: [LON:ESL] Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC share price was +0.9p at 7.55p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
