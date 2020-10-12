StockMarketWire.com - Biotechnology company Destiny Pharma said it expected to report recruitment for its clinical study of its product used to reduce post-surgical infections by year-end and results in the first quarter of next year.
The company had recruited 101 patients out of the target of 125 for its clinical study so far.
Subject to recruitment being slowed again by the impact of COVID-19, the study was expected to complete recruitment before the end of the year and report results in first-quarter 2021, the company said.
At 9:24am: [LON:DEST] Destiny Pharma Plc share price was -2.5p at 72.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
