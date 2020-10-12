StockMarketWire.com - Molecular diagnostics group Yourgene Health said its oncology product was now being used in Wales.
The Elucigene DPYD test was used to routinely screen all cancer patients prior to the start of treatment with chemotherapeutic drug 5-Fluorouracil, to identify the risk of severe side effects.
'Wales is the first nation in the UK to implement this screening programme and offer the DPYD test to all patients, with over 400 samples already taken and 6% of patients coming back positive,' the company said.
Yourgene said it would provide the Elucigene DPYD tests to screen for around 200 patients each month for the next year.
'Yourgene is proud to be sole supplier of DPYD so soon after its launch in September 2019 and looks forward to similar schemes being rolled out across the UK,' chief executive Lyn Rees said.
At 1:22pm: [LON:YGEN] share price was 0p at 20p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
