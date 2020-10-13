CA
15/10/2020 13:30 New motor vehicle sales
16/10/2020 13:30 Monthly survey of manufacturing
19/10/2020 13:30 Wholesale trade
19/10/2020 15:30 Bank of Canada Business Outlook Survey
CH
15/10/2020 07:30 PPI
15/10/2020 07:30 Import price index
CN
15/10/2020 04:00 CPI
15/10/2020 04:00 PPI
19/10/2020 04:30 GDP
19/10/2020 04:30 Retail sales
19/10/2020 04:30 Industrial Output
19/10/2020 04:30 Fixed Assets Investment
ES
14/10/2020 08:00 CPI
19/10/2020 08:00 Trade Balance
EU
14/10/2020 10:00 Industrial production
16/10/2020 07:00 New passenger car registrations
16/10/2020 10:00 Harmonised CPI
16/10/2020 10:00 Foreign trade
19/10/2020 10:00 Construction output
FR
14/10/2020 09:00 IEA oil market report
15/10/2020 07:45 CPI
IE
15/10/2020 11:00 Goods exports and imports
IT
15/10/2020 09:00 Industrial turnover & orders
16/10/2020 09:00 CPI
16/10/2020 10:00 Foreign trade EU
JP
14/10/2020 05:30 Revised industrial production
15/10/2020 05:30 Revised retail sales
19/10/2020 00:50 Provisional Trade Statistics for the Month
UK
15/10/2020 09:30 Bank of England quarterly bank liabilities Survey
15/10/2020 09:30 Bank of England credit conditions survey
16/10/2020 09:30 UK Finance monthly card spending statistics
19/10/2020 00:01 Rightmove Monthly House Price Index
US
14/10/2020 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
14/10/2020 13:30 PPI
14/10/2020 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
15/10/2020 10:30 IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings plenary session
15/10/2020 13:30 Unemployment insurance weekly claims report - initial claims
15/10/2020 13:30 Import & export price indexes
15/10/2020 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
15/10/2020 16:00 EIA weekly petroleum status report
16/10/2020 13:30 Advance monthly sales for retail & food services
16/10/2020 14:15 Industrial production & capacity utilization
16/10/2020 15:00 Manufacturing & trade: inventories & sales
19/10/2020 15:00 NAHB Housing Market Index
