StockMarketWire.com - Power utility SSE said it had agreed to sell its 50% share in two energy-from-waste ventures to an infrastructure fund managed by First Sentier Investors for £995 million.
The ventures included Multifuel Energy and Multifuel Energy 2 and were sold to the European Diversified Infrastructure Fund III.
SSE said the deal was expected to complete by late 2020, subject to antitrust approval by the European Commission.
MEL1 and MEL2 were equal joint ventures between SSE and Wheelabrator Technologies.
SSE had in June identified its interests in the ventures as sales targets as part of a strategy to secure at least £2 billion from disposals of non-core assets by autumn 2021.
The company said the the proceeds of the disposals would support its plans to invest £7.5 billion in low-carbon energy infrastructure over the next five years.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
