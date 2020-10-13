StockMarketWire.com - Real estate portal OnTheMarket swung to a first-half profit after it boosted revenue, even after cutting back on marketing costs.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through June amounted to £0.7 million, compared to losses of £7.0 million year-on-year.
Revenue climbed 28% to £10.2 million, despite the company offering Covid-19 related customer support discounts of £1.8 million.
Marketing expenditure was cut 67% to £2.2 million.
OnTheMarket said it expected to achieve a 'broadly breakeven' adjusted operating profit for the full year, amid a rise in second-half revenue and costs.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: