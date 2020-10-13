StockMarketWire.com - Nanomaterials developer Nanoco posted a deeper annual loss after its revenue slumped following the cancellation of a key contract.
Pre-tax losses for the year through July amounted to £6.0 million, compared to losses of £5.5 million year-on-year. Revenue fell 46% to £3.9 million.
Nanoco had in April terminated a formal sale process after it didn't produce an attractive bid.
'The group has delivered a number of notable successes in a year that started inauspiciously with the decision by the US customer not to sign a new contract when the current one ended in December 2019,' chairman Christopher Richards said.
'The challenges were exacerbated by running a formal sales process in parallel with normal business activities, followed by the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.'
'These combined challenges would have been formidable for any business and I am proud of how the small Nanoco team responded.'
'The board remains convinced of the strong merits of our broad-based platform technology.'
At 8:00am: [LON:NANO] Nanoco Group PLC share price was -0.17p at 13.53p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: