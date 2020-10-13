StockMarketWire.com - Technology company Essensys swung to an annual profit thanks to stronger growth in US connect division.
For the year ended 31 July 2020, pre-tax profit was £300,000 compared with a loss of £1.4 million year-on-ear as revenue increased 9% to $22.5 million.
'The group remains well placed to take advantage of expected increasing demand for flexible workspace, in spite of the uncertainty relating to Covid-19,' the company said.
Revenue was driven primarily by an increase in Connect revenue within the group's US business where total live Connect sites grew to 223 at the year-end from 164 last year.
At 9:39am: [LON:ESYS] share price was +10p at 147.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
