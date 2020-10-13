StockMarketWire.com - Guarantor loans lender Amigo Holdings confirmed that the UK financial regulator had approved Jonathan Roe for the role of chair of the company staring 13 October.
Roger Lovering, who held the position of acting chair since 11 June 2020 had resigned and would step down after a handover period, on 31 October 2020.
At 9:44am: [LON:AMGO] Amigo Holdings Plc share price was +0.28p at 10.98p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: