StockMarketWire.com - Analytics as a service company Actual Experience said it had signed a three-year extension of a framework agreement with Accenture's procurement arm Proquire.
The company's new human experience management offerings had been added to the arrangement.
'Whilst the agreement does not represent a guaranteed revenue generation, the board of Actual Experience believes that Accenture has the potential to become a significant channel partner,' the company said.
At 1:36pm: [LON:ACT] Actual Experience Plc share price was +2.5p at 100p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: