StockMarketWire.com - Ukraine-focused oil company Enwell Energy reported a 19% rise in third-quarter output after it brought a new well online.
Combined gas, condensate and LPG production for the three months through September increased to 4,629 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from 3,889 barrels year-on-year.
Enwell said the increase was a continued consequence of the significant boost in May 2020 from the SV-54 well in the Svyrydivske field commencing production testing.
However, a decline in production rates from the VAS-10 well in the later part of 2019 impacted overall production at the Vasyschevskoye field in 2020.
Compression equipment was installed at VAS-10 in the first quarter of 2020 to stabilise production, with a longer-term plan to undertake a workover of the well to access an alternative reservoir horizon.
At 2:20pm: [LON:ENW] share price was +1.43p at 16.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
