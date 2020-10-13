FTSE 100 Experian 3065.00 +1.69% Sse 1346.50 +1.55% Tesco 222.35 +1.48% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 174.90 +1.45% Bunzl 2553.50 +1.41% Rolls-Royce Holdings 183.68 -5.73% Hargreaves Lansdown 1465.50 -4.96% Lloyds Banking Group 26.75 -4.70% Land Securities Group 532.90 -4.58% British Land Company 356.20 -4.48% FTSE 250 Ip Group 84.75 +5.94% Firstgroup 53.73 +2.44% Vectura Group 107.60 +2.09% Marshalls 720.50 +0.98% Victrex 2026.00 +0.80% National Express Group 152.95 -8.52% Meggitt 286.05 -7.64% Ssp Group 186.15 -5.75% Mediclinic International 290.20 -5.60% Carnival 936.50 -5.42% FTSE 350 Ip Group 84.75 +5.94% Equiniti Group 122.80 +3.54% Firstgroup 53.73 +2.44% Vectura Group 107.60 +2.09% Experian 3065.00 +1.69% National Express Group 152.95 -8.52% Meggitt 286.05 -7.64% Hammerson 18.57 -7.61% Ssp Group 186.15 -5.75% Rolls-Royce Holdings 183.68 -5.73% AIM G3 Exploration 16.55 +51.83% Orient Telecoms 20.50 +24.24% Orosur Mining Inc 21.60 +24.14% Alpha Growth Ord Gbp0.001 1.65 +22.22% Ncondezi Energy Limited 3.80 +20.63% Rambler Metals and Mining 0.70 -17.65% Solo Oil 1.57 -17.11% Upland Resources Limited 0.55 -15.38% Amur Minerals Corporation 2.47 -14.83% Eddie Stobart Logistics 7.90 -13.19% Overall Market Saga 141.96 +1283.63% G3 Exploration 16.55 +51.83% Orient Telecoms 20.50 +24.24% Orosur Mining Inc 21.60 +24.14% Alpha Growth Ord Gbp0.001 1.65 +22.22% Rambler Metals and Mining 0.70 -17.65% Solo Oil 1.57 -17.11% French Connection Group 7.53 -15.87% Upland Resources Limited 0.55 -15.38% Amur Minerals Corporation 2.47 -14.83%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 16:00
StockMarketWire.com -