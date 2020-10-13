StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Experian                                3065.00       +1.69%
Sse                                     1346.50       +1.55%
Tesco                                    222.35       +1.48%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               174.90       +1.45%
Bunzl                                   2553.50       +1.41%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     183.68       -5.73%
Hargreaves Lansdown                     1465.50       -4.96%
Lloyds Banking Group                      26.75       -4.70%
Land Securities Group                    532.90       -4.58%
British Land Company                     356.20       -4.48%

FTSE 250
Ip Group                                  84.75       +5.94%
Firstgroup                                53.73       +2.44%
Vectura Group                            107.60       +2.09%
Marshalls                                720.50       +0.98%
Victrex                                 2026.00       +0.80%
National Express Group                   152.95       -8.52%
Meggitt                                  286.05       -7.64%
Ssp Group                                186.15       -5.75%
Mediclinic International                 290.20       -5.60%
Carnival                                 936.50       -5.42%

FTSE 350
Ip Group                                  84.75       +5.94%
Equiniti Group                           122.80       +3.54%
Firstgroup                                53.73       +2.44%
Vectura Group                            107.60       +2.09%
Experian                                3065.00       +1.69%
National Express Group                   152.95       -8.52%
Meggitt                                  286.05       -7.64%
Hammerson                                 18.57       -7.61%
Ssp Group                                186.15       -5.75%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     183.68       -5.73%

AIM
G3 Exploration                            16.55      +51.83%
Orient Telecoms                           20.50      +24.24%
Orosur Mining Inc                         21.60      +24.14%
Alpha Growth  Ord Gbp0.001                 1.65      +22.22%
Ncondezi Energy Limited                    3.80      +20.63%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  0.70      -17.65%
Solo Oil                                   1.57      -17.11%
Upland Resources Limited                   0.55      -15.38%
Amur Minerals Corporation                  2.47      -14.83%
Eddie Stobart Logistics                    7.90      -13.19%

Overall Market
Saga                                     141.96    +1283.63%
G3 Exploration                            16.55      +51.83%
Orient Telecoms                           20.50      +24.24%
Orosur Mining Inc                         21.60      +24.14%
Alpha Growth  Ord Gbp0.001                 1.65      +22.22%
Rambler Metals and Mining                  0.70      -17.65%
Solo Oil                                   1.57      -17.11%
French Connection Group                    7.53      -15.87%
Upland Resources Limited                   0.55      -15.38%
Amur Minerals Corporation                  2.47      -14.83%