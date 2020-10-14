StockMarketWire.com - Skin health focused SkinBioTherapeutics launched a £4.5 million share issue to explore technology applications and expand its R&D capability.
The company had raised £4.0 million via a placement at 16p a share and was planning to raise another £0.5 million from an open offer.
The proceeds would be used to explore the use of the company's SkinBiotix technology in areas such as, oral and hair indications.
R&D capabilities would be expanded through the establishment of lab facilities and extending the resource capability at the University of Manchester.
SkinBioTherapeutics said it was also exploring both the launch of an own-label cosmetic product and partnering opportunities for cosmeceutical product lines.
At 8:00am: [LON:SBTX] SkinBioTherapeutics Plc share price was -1p at 17p
