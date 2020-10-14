StockMarketWire.com - Graphene nanoplatelets products maker Directa Plus said new business wins had boosted sales from the start of the year to 1 October.
Sales for the period 1 January 2020 to 1 October 2020 increased to €3.0m from €2.6m seen in equivalent previous period.
The company said 132 new contracts had been signed since 1 January 2020.
Contracted order book was expected to generate revenue of €4.0m during 2021 and €3.0m during 2022, it added.
'Post-acquisition integration continues to progress well and the company continues to invest to reshape the Setcar business to ensure better growth opportunities.'
At 9:44am: [LON:DCTA] Directa Plus Plc share price was +1.5p at 70.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
