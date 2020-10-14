StockMarketWire.com - Food manufacturer Bakkavor said that Peter Gates would be retiring as chief financial officer at the end of the year.
Gates would step down as CFO from 26 December 2020.
Gates successor would be the current president of Bakkavor USA, Ben Waldron, the company said.
Waldron joined Bakkavor as group financial controller in 2011 and then became head of strategic development, supporting the group's IPO in 2017 and leading the acquisition of Haydens Bakery, and the disposal of non-core business in the UK and Europe.
In January 2019, Waldron took on responsibility for the US business as President of Bakkavor USA.
