StockMarketWire.com - Space management software provider SmartSpace Software said two of its businesses had signed agreements with Australian workplace software provider XY Sense.
One of the businesses, Anders + Kern, had signing a distribution agreement to sell XY Sense's real-time computer vision sensor hardware and analytics platform.
The other business, Space Connect, would integrate its workplace software platform into XY Sense to enable an end-to-end solution for Covid-safe office utilisation monitoring and space booking.
At 1:44pm: [LON:SMRT] Smartspace Software Plc Ord Shs 10p share price was -1p at 96.5p
