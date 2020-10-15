AU
20/10/2020 15:30 Australia Conference Board leading index
CA
16/10/2020 13:30 Monthly survey of manufacturing
19/10/2020 13:30 Wholesale trade
19/10/2020 15:30 Bank of Canada Business Outlook Survey
21/10/2020 13:30 New Housing Price Index
21/10/2020 13:30 CPI
21/10/2020 13:30 Retail trade
CH
20/10/2020 07:00 Trade balance
CN
19/10/2020 04:30 Retail sales
19/10/2020 04:30 GDP
19/10/2020 04:30 Fixed Assets Investment
19/10/2020 04:30 Industrial Output
20/10/2020 04:00 House price index
DE
20/10/2020 07:00 PPI
ES
19/10/2020 08:00 Trade Balance
21/10/2020 08:00 Industrial Orders & Turnover
EU
16/10/2020 07:00 New passenger car registrations
16/10/2020 10:00 Harmonised CPI
16/10/2020 10:00 Foreign trade
19/10/2020 10:00 Construction output
20/10/2020 09:00 Euro area balance of payments
IT
16/10/2020 09:00 CPI
16/10/2020 10:00 Foreign trade EU
20/10/2020 10:00 Balance of payments
JP
19/10/2020 00:50 Provisional Trade Statistics for the Month
20/10/2020 07:00 Revised machine tool orders
21/10/2020 06:00 Supermarket sales
UK
16/10/2020 09:30 UK Finance monthly card spending statistics
19/10/2020 00:01 Rightmove Monthly House Price Index
21/10/2020 07:00 Public sector finances
21/10/2020 07:00 Consumer Price Index
21/10/2020 07:00 Producer Price Index
21/10/2020 09:30 UK House Price Index
US
16/10/2020 13:30 Advance monthly sales for retail & food services
16/10/2020 14:15 Industrial production & capacity utilization
16/10/2020 15:00 Manufacturing & trade: inventories & sales
19/10/2020 15:00 NAHB Housing Market Index
20/10/2020 13:30 New residential construction - housing starts and building permits
20/10/2020 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
21/10/2020 12:00 MBA Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey
21/10/2020 15:30 EIA Weekly Petroleum Status Report
21/10/2020 19:00 Beige Book
