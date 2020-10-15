StockMarketWire.com - Asset and wealth management company Schroders has announced a 2% increase in assets during the third quarter.
Total assets grew from £525.8 billion to £536.3 billion, according to this morning's update.
The company's institutional business saw an increase of £3.7 billion during the three months to the end of September, reaching £149.2 billion in total.
Schroders' wealth management arm saw a slight increase in assets, from £65.7 billion to £66.8 billion.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
