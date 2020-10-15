StockMarketWire.com - Packaging company Mondi's third-quarter earnings were down 13% on the previous quarter amid ongoing closures and lower prices.
Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation reached €306 million in the three months to the end of September, Mondi said this morning in a trading update.
This compared to €353 million in the second quarter, and €383 million in the third quarter of 2019.
Growth in the company's uncoated fine paper and fibre-based packaging products and 'ongoing strong cost control' were offset by the impact of planned maintenance shuts, negative currency effects and lower average selling prices, Mondi said.
