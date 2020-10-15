StockMarketWire.com - Energy technology company Tekmar has appointed Alasdair MacDonald as chief executive officer.
MacDonald was previously executive chairman, leading the company since founder and CEO James Ritchie stepped down in August.
MacDonald was also the company's chairman for five years prior to its flotation in June 2018.
In a statement, Tekmar said MacDonald would lead a review of the internal operations and activities of the business with a view to implementing further efficiencies.
Non-executive director Julian Brown has been elected non-executive chairman. A search for a replacement non-executive director has started.
At 9:22am: [LON:TGP] Tekmar Group Plc Ord 1p share price was -1p at 82p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
